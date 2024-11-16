Catholic Bishops’ Conference slams political interference in Bawku conflict

The plea follows the latest attacks in the area, which led to the death of three more people, bringing the death toll to 26 in less than a month. This occurred despite the Ministry of the Interior’s decision to renew the 12-hour curfew in the Bawku and its environs. In a statement dated Monday, 11 November 2024, the Ministry called on all “Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.”