Catholic Bishops’ Conference slams political interference in Bawku conflict

The plea follows the latest attacks in the area, which led to the death of three more people, bringing the death toll to 26 in less than a month. This occurred despite the Ministry of the Interior’s decision to renew the 12-hour curfew in the Bawku and its environs. In a statement dated Monday, 11 November 2024, the Ministry called on all “Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.”
The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has condemned all political interference in the ongoing conflict in Bawku, in the Upper East Region. The Conference described the situation as “unfortunate” and called for the “de-politicisation of the conflict” to ensure a lasting solution. The President, Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, made this call in a communiqué issued by the Conference at the conclusion of its annual plenary assembly, held at Ofoase Kokoben, Obuasi Diocese, in the Ashanti Region, from 8 to 16 November 2024.
The Ministry’s statement further emphasised that “there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.”
Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference expressed deep concern over the recent violent clashes in Bawku, which have resulted in the loss of several lives, the displacement of residents, and the destruction of property.
The Conference pointed out that “the town has become a pale shadow of itself as education, health, social, and judicial services delivery are adversely affected by the exodus of teachers, nurses, and business people from the town.”
The statement further recommended active dialogue, mutual understanding, and reconciliation to end the protracted conflict. It also called “for the immediate cessation of hostilities and passionately appealed to the factions involved in the conflict to help the process of peace-building for the sake of the future of Bawku and the peace of Ghana.”
The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has therefore called on the government and all stakeholders to work in close collaboration to take urgent action to save Bawku from a looming humanitarian crisis.