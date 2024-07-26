ADVERTISEMENT
CHRAJ appeals to Akufo-Addo to sign anti-witchcraft bill

Kojo Emmanuel

The Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign the Anti-Witchcraft Bill passed by Parliament.

Alleged witchcraft (File photo)

The Commission said the Bill when assented would tackle head-on witchcraft allegations and attacks in the country.

Joseph Whittal, Commissioner for CHRAJ, in a letter to the President, said under Article 216 of the Constitution, 1992, to promote and protect fundamental human rights of all persons in Ghana, ensure administrative justice and fight corruption.

The Commission is further mandated specifically under Article 218(f) and Section 7(1 )(g) of the 1992 Constitution and Act 456 respectively to educate the public as to human rights and freedoms by such means as the Commissioner may decide including publications, lectures and symposia.

Joseph Whittal stated that witchcraft allegations and attacks were still ongoing in some parts of the country because there was no concrete law to proscribe punishments for persons involved.

He said in the light of the foregoing, the Commission respectfully urges His Excellency the President of the Republic to take urgent steps including any legislative steps that will resolve any constitutional concerns raised by H.E the President to assent to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill, 2023 (Anti-Witchcraft Bill) to further enhance the protection of this vulnerable group and the consolidation of Ghana’s human rights record.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

Parliament on July 28, 2023, passed the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill seeks to criminalise the practice of declaring, accusing, naming, or labelling people as witches. Making such an accusation would lead to a prison sentence.

There are at least six witch camps in Ghana, housing a total of approximately 1,000 women. The camps are located in Bonyasi, Gambaga, Gnani, Kpatinga, Kukuo, and Naabuli, all in northern Ghana.

Some of the camps are thought to have been created over 100 years ago.

The Private Member's Bill was sponsored by Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina.

90-year-old Akua Denteh accused of witchcraft Pulse Ghana

Other sponsors are Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba, NDC MP for Pusiga; Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, NDC MP for Wa East, Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, NDC MP for Krachi West and Madam Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah, NDC MP for Afram Plains North.

Witch camps are settlements where women accused of being witches are kept for safety.

Such women have been accused of witchcraft for reasons, including mental health problems.

In July 2020, a 90-year-old woman, Akua Denteh was lynched in her community at Kafaba in the Savana region following witchcraft allegations. The incident shook the conscience of the nation, prompting numerous stakeholders to work together to curb such happenings.

Two women found guilty of her death have since been handed a 12-year jail sentence.

