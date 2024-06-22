CLOGSAG threatens strike on July 3 over salary structure implementation delays

In a statement released on Friday, CLOGSAG expressed its frustration with the prolonged delay, highlighting the detrimental effects on its members' morale and financial well-being. The association emphasized that despite numerous engagements with relevant government agencies, there has been no significant progress in addressing their concerns.

"The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana has resolved to embark on an indefinite strike beginning July 3, 2024, due to the government's failure to implement the agreed salary structure," the statement read. "Our members have been patient and cooperative, but it is clear that the authorities are not prioritizing our legitimate demands."

He pointed out that the government had committed to a new salary structure as part of efforts to ensure fair compensation for civil and local government staff. However, despite the agreement, the implementation has faced continuous delays without any clear justification.

"We have had several meetings and submitted numerous petitions, but there has been no concrete action from the government. This delay is unacceptable and shows a lack of respect for our members who work diligently to support the functioning of government operations,"

Bampoe Addo further noted that the strike is intended to serve as a wake-up call to the government, urging it to fulfill its promises and take immediate steps to rectify the situation.

