COP 29: Akufo-Addo calls for decisive action to protect future generations

He noted, however, that despite “financial and technical” challenges, Ghana is making steady progress towards a sustainable future, aiming to reduce its emissions by 64 million metric tonnes by 2030.

As part of this goal, President Akufo-Addo highlighted various policies his administration has implemented, including the Green Ghana project, which has seen over 50 million trees planted since 2017, and the National Electric Vehicle Policy to accelerate Ghana’s energy transition.

The President also urged global partners to fulfil their commitments by ensuring “accessible concessional financing” for sustainable development in Africa, free from the burden of debt.

“As a father and a grandfather, I question what we will leave behind. What world will we leave behind? Our children's future hinges on our decisions. Let COP 29 here in Azerbaijan mark a pivotal shift from dialogue to decisive action,” he stated.

COP stands for “Conference of the Parties” and is widely regarded as the world’s most important meeting on climate change.

Countries that have ratified the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a multilateral treaty adopted in 1992, meet annually to measure progress and negotiate joint responses to fight climate change.

Ghana became a party to the UNFCCC in September 1995.

