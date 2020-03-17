This was confirmed by the Disease Surveillance Dept of the Ghana Health Service via a tweet that said the case was recorded at 3.00pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The case was reported in the Greater Accra Region and that brings the total number of cases recorded in Ghana to seven (7). The patient is a 35-year-old male, and a Ghanaian citizen who returned to Accra from France within the past 14 days.

READ ALSO: John Dumelo donate items to Ayawaso West police officers to fight coronavirus

The case is, therefore, is another imported one and according to reports, the patient has been quarantined and receiving treatment. The tweet seen by pulse.com.gh reads that "This afternoon (17 March 2020); we have received report from NMIMR that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region".