Covid-19: Ghana records 15 deaths in two days, confirmed cases on the rise

Also, the GHS revealed that the active cases are still on the rise. About 6,265 active cases have been recorded nationwide, with the Greater Accra Region reporting 3,415 of the total cases.

One hundred and twenty-eight active cases are severe while 51 others are said to be in a critical condition.

Also, the Ghana Health Service has recorded 524 new cases in nine regions. As of August 14, the Ahafo, Bono, Western North, Oti, North East, Upper West, Eastern and Central Regions have recorded no new cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 112,378. Out of this figure, 105,168 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate is embarking on the next phase of vaccination in the capital city.

These districts are the Accra Metropolitan, Ablekuma Central, Okaikoi North and Ga South, Kpone Katamanso, Tema Metropolitan and Adentan Municipality.

The exercise commenced Monday, August 16, and is slated to end on Friday, August 20.