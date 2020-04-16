The Deputy Health Minister-designate said this while answering a question on the subject during his vetting on Wednesday.

According to him, before any herbal medicine can be considered to treat Coronavirus patients, it must first be scientifically proven to be efficient.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ghana’s High Commissioner to UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah in stable condition

He said, although he has received calls from people proposing various herbal remedies to the virus, most are not even backed by science.

Deputy Health Minister-designate, Bernard Okoe Boye

“Most of the time, the issue has been the science of the herbal medicine…When I ask them for samples, some say it is through prayer and a special dispensation,” Dr. Okoe Boye said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Fortunately, or unfortunately, scientists want to stick to evidence and once your concoction is proven to be safe for use in human beings and also has efficacy, the appropriate bodies will grant the approval.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count has sharply risen to 641, as of April 15, 2020.

The country has, however, recorded 83 recoveries and eight deaths so far, the Ghana Health Service announced.