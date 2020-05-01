The extension of the closure was made known by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and takes effect from Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1 am.

Speaking at this year's May Day celebration in the studios of the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) on Friday, May 1, 2020, the President stated that "With the suspension of all public gatherings still in force and our schools still closed, the government has taken the decision to extend, further, the closure of borders for a month, effective 1 am of 4th May until Sunday, the 31st of May, 2020.

"We know that the overwhelming majority of positive cases came from travelers or contacts of travelers, so, we have no option than to keep our borders closed until we are confident that we have put in place measures to prevent travelers from importing the virus."

The closure is to help reduce further escalation of the Coronavirus infection rate in the country which has recorded 2074 cases with 17 deaths and 212 recoveries.