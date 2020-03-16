The GBA in a statement dated Sunday, March 15, 2020, and signed by its President, Tony Forson, said it has had "extensive consultations" with the Judicial Secretary regarding the "current heightened concerns about the coronavirus."

He was "apprised of all the preparations the Judicial Service has made to prevent the spread of the virus including the procurement and distribution of industrial sanitizers and ensuring that all the protocols announced are strictly observed."

It indicated that the GBA President intends to meet with the Chief Justice today, Monday, 16 March 2020 "to make a strong case for the suspension of court sittings for at least the next 14 days while contingency plans are made for limited court sittings taking into consideration the social distancing advice."

Among the gatherings suspended are church services, weddings, funerals, other social gatherings by the government.

All universities, senior high schools and basic schools - public and private schools will be closed Monday, March 16, 2020, till further notice.