Founded in 2006 as a subsidiary of the domestic airline CiTylinK Ghana, the flight academy has produced some of the most revered pilots who now work with international and domestic airlines.

Its vision from the start has been to inspire generations to fly while populating the airline industry with the much needed local manpower to support the industry’s growth in the country and to support the local content policy of the Government of Ghana within aviation.

“We decided to rebrand ourselves and go with a name that matches both our vision and personality. As we set the golden standard of aviation training right here in the heart of West Africa, we believe our new name STARWEST, the Star of West Africa does exactly that.”

According to the management of STARWEST, the academy aims to provide opportunities to the next crop of aviation enthusiasts right here in Ghana. “For a very long time, pilots have had to travel to Europe, the United States and South Africa for their flight training. With the Afienya Airport under our management, our team of experienced instructors, use of modern aircraft, aircraft systems and flight simulators, we look forward to inviting students across the Ecowas and globe to train here, instead.

CTK Flight Academy is now STARWEST Academy

Accredited by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, STARWEST offers Private Pilot, Commercial Pilot and Instrument Rating courses. All licenses issued are recognised by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, by the International Civil Aviation Authority Organisation (ICAO) and thereby recognized around the world.

“Our mission is to raise the core pillars of our local aviation industry. Through the many years of our combined experience in the Ghanaian aviation industry, we know the current trajectory of the airline industry is not sustainable without a proper supporting environment that caters for maintenance training, cabin crew, air traffic controllers and pilot training for fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

“And this is really is just the beginning, as we establish the building blocks to supply national and international airlines with pilots, we look to expanding our aviation courses to cabin crew and aircraft maintenance courses in the very near future. Follow us on our Facebook and Instagram (HYPERLINK/MENTION ITS AT THE END- PLS RECOMMEND) and visit our website to stay tuned!” Sean Azu, Director of Operations STARWEST.

About STARWEST Flight Academy

The Starwest Flight Academy is licensed by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as an Air Training Organisation (ATO-013). The Ghana Civil Aviation is a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and as such all licenses given STARWEST Academy are recognized by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and are thereby ICAO as well.

STARWEST Flight Academy follows the Jeppesen (a Boeing Company) syllabus for its ground school curriculum approved by the Federal Aviation Authority and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority. All students who enrol in the Private Pilot License and Commercial Pilot-IR License course in addition to the in-class ground school, have access to the respective Jeppesen/Boeing Online PPL / CPL-IR course, an interactive online course that takes you through the entire theoretical component of the syllabus including quizzes and recorded exams.

The academy air fleet consists of five Cessna 172s and a Beechcraft Duchess 76 and utilizes the ELITE flight simulator systems for simulator training.

