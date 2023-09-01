He said Dr. George Akuffo Dampare’s tenure as IGP is the worst he has ever seen in Ghana.
Dampare is the worst IGP in Ghana’s history – COP Mensah
COP George Alex Mensah, the Director-General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service has disclosed that the current Inspector General of Police is the worst the country has ever seen.
COP Alex Mensah appearing before the Committee tasked to investigate an alleged plot to remove the IGP today, Friday, September 1, said he has told the IGP this in his in face on “several occasions.”
He said with him at the helm of affairs of the police administration, the Service is headed in the wrong direction.
“Honourable member and honourable chair, several opportunities and what I said yesterday if you give me the opportunity today, I will say it again. For me, for the 31 years I have been in the service, he is the worst IGP ever,” he said.
COP Alex Mensah on Thursday, August 31, made a number of admissions before the Committee.
“Honourable Chair, I will not deny that fact today, tomorrow or the next day, I will make that statement again, that the current Inspector General of Police is not managing the Police Service well.”
The lawyer cum Chartered Accountant said he has been lobbying to be made the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
He insisted that even though he has not been successful at that, he has not given up on that desire.
The Police chief also confirmed to the committee that he’s a sympathiser of the NPP.
On July 25, the Speaker of Parliament named Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta-Akyea as the chairperson of a 7-member ad-hoc committee to probe the recently leaked controversial audio in which voices are heard clandestinely plotting to oust the Inspector General of Police.
