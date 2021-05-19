DCOP Opare-Addo is an embarrassment - Buaben Asamoah fires

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM in Accra, he accused him of failing to peacefully hand over after his contract with the National Security Operative came to an end.

According to him, the retired Police officer’s refusal to evacuate his office led to the deployment of some security officials to enforce his removal.

“The Asanti Regional Coordinator ought to have left the office long before because his contract had expired. He has not responded to any of the entreaties from his headquarters to move on. Not having responded, headquarters felt obliged to go and enforce his removal. Unfortunately, he did not take kindly to it, he chose a very loud way of going about it and it has embarrassed him.”

“I think he should be embarrassed that this incident has happened. there is no way he can come out of this incident smelling good because he has no basis for what he did which is to oppose his office and to try and maintain himself in an office where his welcome had expired by Law,” he emphasised.

“Nobody who went there is from the delta force I want to be very very clear. Since the passage of the vigilantism act, there is nothing like delta force in our system it has been disbanded whoever had control of it has disbanded it and it does not exist.”

Mr Buaben Asamoa further pointed out that the group had no intention of carrying out their duty in a violent manner but his resistance to vacate his office triggered the altercation.

“Whatever his story is trying to create an impression that he is angelic and comes out as a hero the bottom line is he is no hero because he did not have a right to what he was doing, he is no hero because he did not deserve to put all of us in that embarrassment when he had no legal right. The embarrassment belongs to him, it does not belong to the state because he chose to make a spectacle of himself when he ought to have left office at the right time,” he added.