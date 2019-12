The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem North constituency , Pulse.com.gh understands, delivered a bouncy baby boy on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Deputy Information Minister gives birth in US

Dokua, as she is affectionately called, tied the knot with Presidential staffer, Mr Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Bissue, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at a private ceremony in Accra.