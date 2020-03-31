The doctor, reports said may have picked up the virus while working with a private facility in assisting the Ghana Aviation Company Limited (GACL) to screen persons arriving in the country and some persons in quarantine and he is the first medical staff known publicly to have contracted the disease.

Meanwhile, some residents in Teshie have expressed concern over the report.

The residents said they are living in fear.

LEKMA hospital

Ghana's case count for COVID-19 has increased to 152.

This follows the confirmation of 11 new cases by the Ghana Health Service today, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region.