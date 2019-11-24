The awards ceremony, which was held Saturday night, saw her also win the Best Columnist Award of the Year.

The event was the high point of the 70th Anniversary celebrations of the GJA this year, which is on the theme, “Democracy, Freedom and Independence of the Media in Ghana.”

The Graphic Communications Group topped the night with a total of 12 awards.

Accra-based Citi FM picked the Best Radio Station (English) while its morning show, The Citi Breakfast Show, emerged as the Best Morning Show (English).

The Ghana News Agency picked the Best Online News.

Below are all the winners

Doreen Hammond (Graphic) - Best Journalist for the Year 2018 Doreen Hammond (Daily Graphic) - Best Columnist Rebecca Kwei (Daily Graphic) - Best HIV/AIDS Reporter Maxwell Akalaare Adombilla (Graphic Business) - Best Economic and Financial Reporter (Print) Nana Konadu Agyeman (Daily Graphic) - Best Transport and Road Safety Reporter (Print) Moses Dotse Aklorbortu (Graphic Business) - Best Oil and Gas Reporter Maclean Kwofi (Graphic Business) - Best Maritme Reporter (Print) Kester Aburam Kuranchie (Graphic Business) - Best Investigative Reporter Edmund Smith-Asante (Daily Graphic) - Best Tourism Reporter (Print) Charles Andoh (The Mirror) - Best Education Reporter (Print) Charles Benoni Okine (Graphic Business) - Best Telecommunication Reporter (Print) Daily Graphic - Best Newspaper Citi Breakfast Show - Best Morning Show (English) Citi FM - Best Radio Station (English) Samuel A. Akapule (Ghanaian Times) - Best Rural Reporter Kingsley Hope (Ghanaian Times) - Best Sports Reporter (Print) John Vigah (Ghanaian Times) - Best Feature Writer (Print) Geoffrey Buta (The Spectator) - Best Photo Journalist Alberto Mario Noretti (Ghanaian Times) - Best Small and Medium Scale Reporter (Print) Abigail Annor (Ghanaian Times) - Best News Reporter (Print) Kwaku Osei Bonsu (GNA) - Winner of Dr G.T. Anim Award for Ethics in Journalism Prosper Kuorsoh (GNA) - Best Agric Reporter (Print) Albert Futukpor (GNA) Best Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Reporter (Online) Albert Oppong Andah (GNA) - Best Environment Reporter (Electronic) A.B. Kafui Kanyi (GNA) - Best Child Protection and Participation (Electronic) GNA - Best Online News Janet Abena Quainoo (GTV) - Best Rural Reporter (Electronic) Ibrahim Oppong Boateng (GTV) - Best Court and Crime Reporter Clara Mlano (GTV) - Best Reporter in Illegal Mining (Galamsey) GTV - Best Democracy and Peace Building Television Station GTV - Best Radio and TV Programme in Ga, Ewe Portia Gabor (TV3) - Best Female Journalist Portia Gabor (TV3) - Best Transport Ans Road Safety (Electronic) Peter Quao Adator (TV3) - Best Sports Reporter (Electronic) Evelyn Tengmaa (TV3) - Best Political Reporter TV3’s New Day - Best Television Morning Show (English) Ina Thalia Quansah (Joy News/Radio Maxx) - Most Promising Journalist Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News) - Best Human Rights Reporter Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News) Best in Features (TV) Justice Baidoo (Joy News) - Best Telecommunication (Electronic) Beryl Ernestina Richter (Joy News) - Best Health Reporter (TV) Nabil Ahmed Rufai (GHOne TV) - Best Education Reporter (Electronic) Alice Aryeetey (GHOne TV) - Alice Aryeetey (GHOne TV) - Best TV News Reporter GHOne TV - Best Television Station (English) Kofi Amoah (TV Africa) - Best Reporter in Disability Grace Nana Esi (Oman FM) - Best Maritime Reporter (Electronic) Adu Gyamfi Marfo (Kingdom FM) - Child Protection and Participation (Radio) Kabu Nartey (GIJ) - Best Student Journalist Anim Addo (UTV) - Best Agric Reporter (TV) UTV’s Heritage Ghana - Best TV Programme in Akan Peace FM’s Kookrokoo - Best Morning Show (Akan) UTV - Best Television Station (Akan) Peace FM - Best Radio Station (Akan) Di Asa on Atinka TV - Best Arts and Entertainment Programme

