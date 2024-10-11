Dormaa Ahenkro youth comb their lands, arrest more than 10 galamseyers (video)

He condemned these actions, emphasising that he would not tolerate such activities within his community. His leadership and commitment to protecting the environment and public health have been crucial in rallying the community against illegal mining.

“We did an operation; all the people here are galamseyers. What is sad is that some of them are from Bawku and faraway places. They are many. Behind us is their machines,” he said.

This development reflects a growing grassroots resistance to galamsey, highlighting the need for sustainable practices and resource management in the region.

In response to the escalating crisis of illegal mining, or "galamsey", the Ghanaian government has established specialised task forces tasked with enforcing mining laws and conducting raids on illegal sites. These teams, consisting of military personnel and local authorities, have recently undertaken operations that led to arrests and the seizure of mining equipment in various regions, including a significant raid in the Atewa West District.