Nana Addo has completed over 40 hospitals — Dr Nsiah Asare

He said the government has finished ten hospital projects that it inherited from President Kufuor's administration.
The government has constructed over 40 hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the nation, according to a thorough report written by Dr. Nsiah Asare, the president's health advisor.
These hospital projects are not part of the Agenda 111 hospitals initiative.
The government advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, stated that efforts are being made to fortify the nation's healthcare system to enhance accessibility and raise the standard of care provided everywhere in the whole country.
He said in addition to building new medical facilities like the Agenda 111 health projects, the government is also extending its infrastructure by giving medical staff members specialised and sub-specialised training so they could handle the problems of providing healthcare at regional and district hospitals.
In addition to announcing the impending opening of 18 new district hospitals across the nation, he stated that the majority of the Agenda 111 projects would soon be finished and operational.
He said this will support government efforts to give Ghanaians access to affordable, high-quality healthcare.
Dr Asare indicated that the government is confident to finish about 50 plus of them this year. What is left for us to do he said is the finishing touches on some of them.
According to him, the completion of the Fomena and Kumawu Hospitals was evidence of his administration's commitment to delivering cutting-edge medical facilities that meet the most recent national healthcare standards.
He said the two projects formed part of a broader agenda to complete numerous healthcare projects, saying that upcoming hospitals set for commissioning include five hospitals in Elubo, Mpohor, Bogoso, Nsuaem, and Wassa Akropong as well as a public health facility at Akontonbra and the Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua.
Dr Nsiah Asare stated that by the end of 2024, we will also complete several significant projects including the urology and nephrology Centre of Excellence at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital.
He also spoke about the construction of 11 district hospitals and one polyclinic in the Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra and Ahafo Regions and various treatment and holding centres being under construction.
He said these efforts align with our commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage and guaranteeing improved and more efficient health services for all Ghanaians.
According to Dr Nsiah Asare, the healthcare delivery system in the country is evident in the Agenda 111 initiative which is providing 111 standard 100-bed district hospitals and accommodation for doctors and nurses.
He assured Ghanaians that the trust placed in his government would not be in vain, adding that, the government had made substantial investments in the health sector to complete as many infrastructural projects as possible for the benefit of all Ghanaians.
Dr Nsiah-Asare called for continued support for the government to provide the needed quality healthcare services for the people in the country.
Below are the hospitals completed by Nana Addo and Bawumia
1. 100 bed Obuasi Trauma
2. Obuasi Health Centre
3. 100-bed Anyinam Hospital
4. 40 bed Enyiresi Hospital
5. 750-bed KATH Maternity and Children’s block
6. 285-bed Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua
7. Expansion of Shama Hospital (100 beds being added)
8. 180 bed La General Hospital
9. 400-bed Tema General Hospital
10. Central Medical Stores
11. Effia Nkwanta Hospital
12. New Western Regional Hospital
13. Rehabilitation of National Diabetes Centre, Korle Bu
14. 100-bed Weija Gbawe
Ongoing Agenga 111 projects
The Hospitals comprise of:
- 104 District Hospitals
- 7 Regional Hospitals
- 2 Regional Psychiatric Hospitals
- 1 National Psychiatric Hospital (Accra Psychiatric Hospital)
1. Asunafo South
2. Bodi
3. Dormaa Central
4. Suaman
5. Techiman North
6. Sunyani West
7. Atwima Mponua
8. Bia East
9. Berekum West
10. Asutifi North
11. Upper Denkyira West
12. Gomoa Central
13. Assin South
14. Twifo Heman
15. Ahanta West
16. Akyemansa
17. Birim South
18. Awutu Senya
19. Agona East
20. Asene Manso Akroso
21. Mpohor
22. Assin North
23. Atiwa West
24. Asuogyaman
25. Kwahu Afram Plains South
26. La-Nkwantanang Madina
27. Ejura Sekyedumase
28. Fanteakwa South
29. Upper West Akim
30. Awutu Senya East
31. Ablekuma West Municipal
32. Adentan Municipal
33. Ablekuma Central
34. AMA
35. Ningo-Prampram
36. Nkwanta North
37. Ga Central
38. Ada West
39. Kadjebi
40. Krachi Nchumuru
41. Jasikan
42. Ashaiman
43. Tema West
44. Ayawaso West
45. Ga South
46. Wadie Dumakase
47. Wa West
48. Nanton
49. Savelugu Municipal
50. Lambussie Karni
51. North Gonja
52. Saboba
53. Wa East
54. Daffiama Bussie Issa
55. North East Gonja
56. Sissala West
57. Nanumba South
58. Sagnariga Municipal
59. Garu
60. Kassena Nankana West
61. Pusiga
62. Bolgatanga East
63. Binduri
64. Mion
65. Bunkpurugu Nyankpanduri
66. Tempane
67. Kpandai
68. Mamprugu Moagduri
69. Yunyoo Nasuan
70. Kumbungu
71. Chereponi
72. Builsa South
73. Nabdam
74. Akatsi North
75. South Dayi
76. Adaklu
77. Tamale (Psychiatric Hospital)
78. Anloga
79. Afadzato South
80. Sene East
81. Ho West
82. Pru West
83. Agortime Ziope
84. Nkoranza North
85. Akatsi
86. Atwima Kwanwoma
87. Oforikrom Municipal
88. Atwima Nwabiagya North
89. Afigya Kwabre North
90. Afigya Kwabre South
91. Adansi Asokwa
92. Bosome Freho
93. Ahafo Ano South East
94. Amansie South
95. Sekyere Central
96. Ahafo Ano South West
97. Ejisu
98. Asokore Mampong
99. Akrofuom
100. KMA
101. Obuasi East
Treatment and holding centres constructed by the NPP gov't
1. Àdaklu (96% as at Apri 2024)
2. Korle bu Centre
3. Sewua
4. Zebilla – 36 beds (86% as of April 2024)
5. Dodowa 20 bed (Completed)
6. Pantang (Completed)
7. Asawinso - 20 beds (93% as of April 2024)
8. Goaso – 20 beds (91% as of April 2024)
9. Cape Coast (Completed)
10. Nalerigu – 36 bed
11. Sunyani 36 beds (63 % as of April 2024)
12. Kumasi South – 21 bed
13. Aflao – 21 beds (95% as of April 2024)
14. Elubo – 21 beds (Completed)
15. Keta – 21 beds (Completed)
16. Koforidua – 21 beds (57% as of April 2024)
17. Dodowa + 6 Staff bungalows
18. Nkenkasu
19. Effia
20. Nkwanta
21. Pantang
22. Nsawam
Inherited hospital projects
1. Fomena (completed)
2. Kumawu (completed)
3. Sekondi – Takoradi (Completed)
4. Bekwai – Completed
5. Radiotherapy & Nuclear Medicine Services at KBTH (Completed)
6. Radiotherapy & Nuclear Medicine Services at KATH (Completed)
7. Bolga Regional Hospital (Completed)