Nana Addo has completed over 40 hospitals — Dr Nsiah Asare

These hospital projects are not part of the Agenda 111 hospitals initiative.

The government advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, stated that efforts are being made to fortify the nation's healthcare system to enhance accessibility and raise the standard of care provided everywhere in the whole country.

He said in addition to building new medical facilities like the Agenda 111 health projects, the government is also extending its infrastructure by giving medical staff members specialised and sub-specialised training so they could handle the problems of providing healthcare at regional and district hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to announcing the impending opening of 18 new district hospitals across the nation, he stated that the majority of the Agenda 111 projects would soon be finished and operational.

He said this will support government efforts to give Ghanaians access to affordable, high-quality healthcare.

He also asserted that this will support government efforts to give Ghanaians access to affordable, high-quality healthcare.

Dr Asare indicated that the government is confident to finish about 50 plus of them this year. What is left for us to do he said is the finishing touches on some of them.

According to him, the completion of the Fomena and Kumawu Hospitals was evidence of his administration's commitment to delivering cutting-edge medical facilities that meet the most recent national healthcare standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the two projects formed part of a broader agenda to complete numerous healthcare projects, saying that upcoming hospitals set for commissioning include five hospitals in Elubo, Mpohor, Bogoso, Nsuaem, and Wassa Akropong as well as a public health facility at Akontonbra and the Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua.

Dr Nsiah Asare stated that by the end of 2024, we will also complete several significant projects including the urology and nephrology Centre of Excellence at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital.

He also spoke about the construction of 11 district hospitals and one polyclinic in the Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra and Ahafo Regions and various treatment and holding centres being under construction.

He said these efforts align with our commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage and guaranteeing improved and more efficient health services for all Ghanaians.

According to Dr Nsiah Asare, the healthcare delivery system in the country is evident in the Agenda 111 initiative which is providing 111 standard 100-bed district hospitals and accommodation for doctors and nurses.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured Ghanaians that the trust placed in his government would not be in vain, adding that, the government had made substantial investments in the health sector to complete as many infrastructural projects as possible for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Dr Nsiah-Asare called for continued support for the government to provide the needed quality healthcare services for the people in the country.

Below are the hospitals completed by Nana Addo and Bawumia

1. 100 bed Obuasi Trauma

2. Obuasi Health Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

3. 100-bed Anyinam Hospital

4. 40 bed Enyiresi Hospital

5. 750-bed KATH Maternity and Children’s block

6. 285-bed Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua

7. Expansion of Shama Hospital (100 beds being added)

ADVERTISEMENT

8. 180 bed La General Hospital

9. 400-bed Tema General Hospital

10. Central Medical Stores

11. Effia Nkwanta Hospital

12. New Western Regional Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Rehabilitation of National Diabetes Centre, Korle Bu

14. 100-bed Weija Gbawe

Ongoing Agenga 111 projects

The Hospitals comprise of:

104 District Hospitals

7 Regional Hospitals

2 Regional Psychiatric Hospitals

1 National Psychiatric Hospital (Accra Psychiatric Hospital)

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Asunafo South

2. Bodi

3. Dormaa Central

4. Suaman

5. Techiman North

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Sunyani West

7. Atwima Mponua

8. Bia East

9. Berekum West

10. Asutifi North

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Upper Denkyira West

12. Gomoa Central

13. Assin South

14. Twifo Heman

15. Ahanta West

ADVERTISEMENT

16. Akyemansa

17. Birim South

18. Awutu Senya

19. Agona East

20. Asene Manso Akroso

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Mpohor

22. Assin North

23. Atiwa West

24. Asuogyaman

25. Kwahu Afram Plains South

ADVERTISEMENT

26. La-Nkwantanang Madina

27. Ejura Sekyedumase

28. Fanteakwa South

29. Upper West Akim

30. Awutu Senya East

ADVERTISEMENT

31. Ablekuma West Municipal

32. Adentan Municipal

33. Ablekuma Central

34. AMA

35. Ningo-Prampram

ADVERTISEMENT

36. Nkwanta North

37. Ga Central

38. Ada West

39. Kadjebi

40. Krachi Nchumuru

ADVERTISEMENT

41. Jasikan

42. Ashaiman

43. Tema West

44. Ayawaso West

45. Ga South

ADVERTISEMENT

46. Wadie Dumakase

47. Wa West

48. Nanton

49. Savelugu Municipal

50. Lambussie Karni

ADVERTISEMENT

51. North Gonja

52. Saboba

53. Wa East

54. Daffiama Bussie Issa

55. North East Gonja

ADVERTISEMENT

56. Sissala West

57. Nanumba South

58. Sagnariga Municipal

59. Garu

60. Kassena Nankana West

ADVERTISEMENT

61. Pusiga

62. Bolgatanga East

63. Binduri

64. Mion

65. Bunkpurugu Nyankpanduri

ADVERTISEMENT

66. Tempane

67. Kpandai

68. Mamprugu Moagduri

69. Yunyoo Nasuan

70. Kumbungu

ADVERTISEMENT

71. Chereponi

72. Builsa South

73. Nabdam

74. Akatsi North

75. South Dayi

ADVERTISEMENT

76. Adaklu

77. Tamale (Psychiatric Hospital)

78. Anloga

79. Afadzato South

80. Sene East

ADVERTISEMENT

81. Ho West

82. Pru West

83. Agortime Ziope

84. Nkoranza North

85. Akatsi

ADVERTISEMENT

86. Atwima Kwanwoma

87. Oforikrom Municipal

88. Atwima Nwabiagya North

89. Afigya Kwabre North

90. Afigya Kwabre South

ADVERTISEMENT

91. Adansi Asokwa

92. Bosome Freho

93. Ahafo Ano South East

94. Amansie South

95. Sekyere Central

ADVERTISEMENT

96. Ahafo Ano South West

97. Ejisu

98. Asokore Mampong

99. Akrofuom

100. KMA

ADVERTISEMENT

101. Obuasi East

Treatment and holding centres constructed by the NPP gov't

1. Àdaklu (96% as at Apri 2024)

2. Korle bu Centre

3. Sewua

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Zebilla – 36 beds (86% as of April 2024)

5. Dodowa 20 bed (Completed)

6. Pantang (Completed)

7. Asawinso - 20 beds (93% as of April 2024)

8. Goaso – 20 beds (91% as of April 2024)

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Cape Coast (Completed)

10. Nalerigu – 36 bed

11. Sunyani 36 beds (63 % as of April 2024)

12. Kumasi South – 21 bed

13. Aflao – 21 beds (95% as of April 2024)

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Elubo – 21 beds (Completed)

15. Keta – 21 beds (Completed)

16. Koforidua – 21 beds (57% as of April 2024)

17. Dodowa + 6 Staff bungalows

18. Nkenkasu

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Effia

20. Nkwanta

21. Pantang

22. Nsawam

Inherited hospital projects

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Fomena (completed)

2. Kumawu (completed)

3. Sekondi – Takoradi (Completed)

4. Bekwai – Completed

5. Radiotherapy & Nuclear Medicine Services at KBTH (Completed)

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Radiotherapy & Nuclear Medicine Services at KATH (Completed)