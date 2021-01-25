The ex-Deputy Health Minister screened over 150 persons for hypertension, diabetes and eye ailments.

Mr. Okoe Boye has been extending a helping hand to his constituents despite losing the parliamentary election during the December polls.

“Today the Lord added another year to my stay here on earth. Celebrated the day the Elderly in the Ledzokuku Constituency (Teshie),” he wrote on Facebook.

“Screened over one hundred and fifty of them for Hypertension, Diabetes and Eye ailments. Blessed them with gifts and stipend for the days ahead. The Joy in Leadership lies in the love we show to others rather than the merry we make with our earthly gains.

“The widow, poor and Elderly are mine, says the Lord; whoever reaches out to them has me in their debts. I thank my Medical team for the commitment and you all for the Love.”

This comes after the former lawmaker spent Christmas with traders and some taxi drivers in his constituency.

Dr. Okoe Boye lost the 2020 parliamentary election to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Benjamin Ayiku Narteh.