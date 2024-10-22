Drama in parliament as NDC and NPP MPs occupy majority side, minority side empty

Reports from the legislative house say that the NPP Caucus Deputy Whip, Habib Iddrisu, occupied the Majority Leader's seat, effectively blocking the NDC Caucus leader from sitting there.

In response, NDC MPs quickly moved the Minority Leader’s black chair from their side to the majority side, allowing their leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, to take his place.

JoyNews's Kojo Asante, reporting from parliaments explained that while all MPs sit on brown chairs, the leaders of both the majority and minority typically occupy black chairs. By sitting in the black chair designated for the Majority Leader, Frank Annoh Dompreh effectively asserted the position for the NPP.

Unfazed by Annoh Dompreh's proactive strategy, the NDC shifted the Minority Leader’s chair to the majority side.

The NDC assumed majority status in Parliament following Speaker Alban Bagbin's declaration on October 17 that four parliamentary seats were vacant—three held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and one by the NDC. This declaration shifted the balance of power, resulting in the NDC claiming a total of 136 seats compared to the NPP's 135.

The NDC quickly asserted itself as the new majority party, even as the NPP disputed the declaration. However, on October 18, the Supreme Court intervened by issuing a stay of execution on the Speaker's ruling, allowing the four MPs to continue representing their constituencies until the court reached a final decision.

Despite the court's intervention, the NDC maintained its stance as the majority, arguing that the judiciary should not interfere with Parliament's operations as it functions independently of other government branches.