The day is being set aside to mark the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr to mark the end to the 30-day fasting by Muslims in the country.

The holy month of Ramadan which is observed with a dawn to dusk fasting commenced on Tuesday, April 23, and expected to end on Saturday, May 23.

Though the celebration is on Sunday, the statutory holiday has been pushed to Monday and is to be observed as such.

Below is the statement:

DECLARATION OF MONDAY, 25TH MAY, 2020 AS A PUBLIC HOLIDAY

The general public is hereby notified that Sunday, 24th May 2020 marks EID-AL-FITR which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

However, 24th May 2020 falls on a Sunday and by Executive Instrument {E.I}, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601) has declared Monday, 25th May 2020 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.

Signed

AMBROSE DERY (MP)

MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR

Issued in Accra this Wednesday, 20th May 2020