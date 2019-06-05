Rawlings as part of his keynote address at the 40th anniversary durbar of the June 4 uprising in Nungua on Tuesday, said "Let me congratulate all Muslims for the successful conclusion of the period of Ramadan. Your 30-day period of fast is aimed at cleansing us of our sins and renewing our relationship with Allah."

"As you break your fast with the Eid ul Fitr festival, we all join you in giving thanks to Allah for his generous guidance and protection. Eid Mubarak to all our brothers and sisters," he concluded.

Mahama also prayed for Allah’s protection and guidance for everyone.