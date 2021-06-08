Eight feared dead in Afigya Kwabre accident

According to an eyewitness, the passenger bus was speeding, probably causing the driver to lose control of the wheel.

The eyewitness said the mate of the tipper truck hit his head on the road when the two vehicles collided and died instantly while the driver managed to get out.

Most of the casualties were in the Sprinter bus, as its driver and mate as well as five other passengers died on the spot.

Pulse Ghana

About three injured persons were transferred to the St. Patrick Government Hospital in Offinso South Municipality.