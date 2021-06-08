RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Eight feared dead in Afigya Kwabre accident

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Eight people are feared dead when an accident occurred at Soko, a farming community in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

Afigya Kwabre accident
Afigya Kwabre accident Pulse Ghana

The sad incident involving a Sprinter bus with registration number GT 4013-14 from Kumasi collided with a tipper truck with registration number WR 1653-A happened on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Recommended articles

According to an eyewitness, the passenger bus was speeding, probably causing the driver to lose control of the wheel.

The eyewitness said the mate of the tipper truck hit his head on the road when the two vehicles collided and died instantly while the driver managed to get out.

Most of the casualties were in the Sprinter bus, as its driver and mate as well as five other passengers died on the spot.

Afigya Kwabre accident
Afigya Kwabre accident Pulse Ghana

About three injured persons were transferred to the St. Patrick Government Hospital in Offinso South Municipality.

The Assemblymember for Soko Abroma Electoral Area, Akwasi Clement, who was called to the scene called the National Ambulance Service, underscored the need for drivers to be careful on that particular stretch due to the danger there.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body

BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

Prophet T.B. Joshua