Election 2024: EC partners with GJA to facilitate media accreditation for journalists

The statement, signed by Deputy Chair of the EC in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, further disclosed that as part of the Commission's efforts to promote a transparent and inclusive process, the Commission will provide the accreditation to the media free of all charges.

The deadline for submission of the lists and photographs is 31 October 2024, the statement added.

Relatedly, the High Court in Accra has dismissed an application by Bernard Mornah, flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), seeking to overturn his disqualification from the 2024 presidential election.

The ruling, delivered on Monday, 21 October, is a major setback for Mornah, who had hoped the court would reinstate him on the ballot for the 7 December polls.

Mornah’s disqualification stemmed from concerns raised by the Electoral Commission (EC) over some anomalies on his nomination forms. Despite his argument that the disqualification was unjust, the court sided with the EC, ruling that the decision was lawful. The presiding judge, Justice Richard Apietu, made no order as to costs, citing the constitutional nature of the case.

Meanwhile, Mornah has vowed to file a petition at the Supreme Court to overturn the High Court's ruling.

“The EC made mistakes on their own forms and we are not allowed to make mistakes. The judge did not look at that and that defies ordinary thinking. What is the error that they are talking about? Is it a data entry error that they are talking about, is it an error of composition and how come those errors were not brought to court?

“The judge did not look at the issues that were brought before it and I have already instructed my lawyers that this case is not ending here and we will go to the Supreme Court and my lawyers say that they will quickly study the case,” he told journalists on Monday, 21 October.