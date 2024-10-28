Electoral Commission adjusts 2024 ballot statistics after review and re-exhibition

To keep the public informed, the EC has also provided a detailed schedule listing the affected polling stations. The Commission encouraged public awareness of these updates, affirming its commitment to a fair and transparent electoral process for the December 2024 elections.

See the revised 2024 ballot statistics below:

Relatedly, the EC has provided clarification on its recent decision to reassign the contract for printing ballot papers for the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Originally awarded to Yasarko Press, one of the printing houses contracted for the job, the production of ballot papers for the Oti and Western North regions will now be handled by Buck Press Ltd and Acts Commercials Ltd, respectively.

In a press release dated 27 October 2024, the EC confirmed these adjustments, assuring the public that the change was necessitated by technical complications rather than any concerns about capacity. According to the EC, “In the course of the week, the Management of Yasarko Press indicated to the Commission that one of their critical pieces of equipment for the printing of ballot papers had developed a fault.” In light of this issue, both the Commission and Yasarko Press mutually agreed that Yasarko should step aside from printing the 2024 ballots.

This update follows an earlier press release by the commission announcing the changes in the choice of printing firms on October 25, sparking allegations from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the EC had selected a printing firm lacking adequate capacity. The Commission addressed these claims, stressing that “the speculation by the National Democratic Congress' Director of Elections and Information Technology that the Electoral Commission engaged a printing house with questionable capacity is NOT TRUE.” The EC also highlighted Yasarko Press’s long-standing relationship with the Commission, noting that the firm has been printing ballot papers for Ghana’s elections since 1998.

To ensure timely and secure production, the EC swiftly reallocated the ballot printing responsibilities for the Oti and Western North regions. Buck Press Ltd will manage the ballot printing for Oti, while Acts Commercials Ltd will oversee Western North. The EC affirmed that both companies possess the expertise needed to meet the stringent standards required for such an essential task, noting that “this change will not compromise the calendar for the printing of the ballot papers.”

