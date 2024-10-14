Electoral Commission releases ballot statistics for 2024 general election

In a statement released today, the Commission explained the process behind determining the number of ballots to be printed. “In arriving at the ballot statistics, the Commission took into account the total number of voters on the 2024 Provisional Voters Register (PVR) plus a two per cent increase,” the EC stated.
The Electoral Commission (EC) has published the ballot statistics for the upcoming 2024 General Election, which will guide the printing of ballots for both Presidential and Parliamentary elections.
This methodology, the EC noted, has been in use since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1992. It has consistently helped ensure the appropriate number of ballots are printed, avoiding both shortfalls and excesses. The additional two per cent is factored in to accommodate any unexpected contingencies that may arise on Election Day.
The Commission also acknowledged that while it encourages maximum voter turnout, it recognises that not all registered voters will cast their ballots. However, the EC expressed confidence that its current approach will be sufficient for the election without causing unnecessary wastage of ballots.
“We entreat the public to trust us to deliver on our mandate,” the statement concluded.
With this announcement, the EC has reassured Ghanaians of its preparedness to manage the 2024 elections effectively, fostering confidence in the electoral process.
The Electoral Commission's transparent release of ballot statistics and its proven methodology for calculating ballot needs demonstrate its commitment to a smooth and efficient electoral process. By accounting for both voter turnout expectations and potential contingencies, the EC is taking proactive steps to ensure the 2024 General Election is well-prepared and free from logistical challenges.