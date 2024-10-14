Electoral Commission releases ballot statistics for 2024 general election

This methodology, the EC noted, has been in use since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1992. It has consistently helped ensure the appropriate number of ballots are printed, avoiding both shortfalls and excesses. The additional two per cent is factored in to accommodate any unexpected contingencies that may arise on Election Day.

The Commission also acknowledged that while it encourages maximum voter turnout, it recognises that not all registered voters will cast their ballots. However, the EC expressed confidence that its current approach will be sufficient for the election without causing unnecessary wastage of ballots.

“We entreat the public to trust us to deliver on our mandate,” the statement concluded.

With this announcement, the EC has reassured Ghanaians of its preparedness to manage the 2024 elections effectively, fostering confidence in the electoral process.

