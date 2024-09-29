Electricity and water tariffs to go up from October 1

In a statement released on Saturday, September 28, the PURC attributed the tariff increases to several factors, including a 4.96% depreciation of the cedi against the dollar between the second and third quarters of 2024, as well as changes in inflation and gas prices. These factors have led to a revenue shortfall of GH₵173.98 million in the electricity sector and GH₵12.01 million in the water sector.

The statement noted that the 3.02% increase in electricity tariffs and the 1.86% rise in water tariffs will apply to all customer categories for the third quarter of 2024.

"Following the quarterly tariff review, the Commission wishes to inform the public that there will be a 3.02% increment in electricity tariffs and a 1.86% increment in water tariffs for the third quarter of 2024 for all categories of customers," part of the statement read

The Commission emphasised that these increments are essential to maintain the financial stability of utility providers such as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Water Limited (GWL), and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), while also protecting consumers.

The PURC highlighted that regulated utilities are expected to achieve a revenue collection benchmark of 98%, which is crucial for the sustainability of the energy and water sectors.