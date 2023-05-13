The two are said to never see eye to eye, It is unknown what triggered the banter between both executives.
E/R: NDC Youth organizer detained following scuffle
Richard Etornam Nyarku popularly known as Blibo, the Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been detained at the Koforidua Central Police Station after a scuffle with the New Juaben South Constituency Youth Organizer Akorley Tei Mensah popularly known as Rolex.
Calm has been restored after Police swiftly intervened to prevent it from escalating, Richard Etornam is currently taken to the Central Police Station for questioning.
The National Democratic Congress is currently holding its parliamentary and presidential primaries across the nation to elect candidates ahead of the 2024 general polls.
