The former Presidential aide in the erstwhile Mahama administration said Collins Dauda is not to blame for anything.

In post on Facebook, he said: “Upon my review of documents available to me, on the matter of the Saglemi Housing project, which agreement including the EPC and Works Contracts were all, and I mean all, signed by the then Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing, Enoch Teye Mensah, I can safely conclude and say that if indeed there’s been any untoward conduct, loss of funds to the State, or a legally reasonable reason to prosecute anybody in relation to that project, then the person the Attorney General should be prosecuting is Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, the then Minister.”

“Any act that requires prosecution or financial loss for that matter is the result of his actions and decisions, and signing of the agreement.”

Enoch Teye Mensah, currently a Member of State, was the Minister for Works and Housing when the contract for the Saglemi Housing project was signed.

Collins Dauda is currently facing charges over the project and has been charged by the state with causing financial loss to the state in the Saglemi Housing deal.