Mr. Arhin has come under the spotlight after his wife, Gloria Assan Arhin, filed a suit at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court against him.

His wife is accusing him of adultery and assaulting her “both physically and verbally at the slightest opportunity for over a year now.”

Demands by Mrs. Gloria Assan Arhin

Mrs. Arhin, therefore, wants the court to grant her custody of their three children, as well as some properties that the couple acquired while together.

Among the assets she is demanding are a 5-bedroom house at East Legon, 8-apartment house at Bubiashie, 8-apartment house at Tuba-Weija, two cars and a sum of GHc2,000,000.

Since these demands came to light, some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express shock.

Here are some reactions from Twitter: