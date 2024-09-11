Everyone wants to win election — Sefa Kayi explains Nana Addo's silence on galamsey

According to him, the primary reason for Nana Addo's silence is rooted in political strategy.

"Even though he does (have power to cause arrest of galamseyers), the 2020 election may have frightened him... At the end of the day, everyone is seeking victory for his political party," Kwami Sefa Kayi stated.

He pointed out that every politician, especially one in the President's position, is keenly aware of the importance of winning elections. Galamsey, though illegal and destructive, has deep roots in many communities across Ghana.

For many people in these areas, galamsey is not just an economic activity but a livelihood that sustains entire families. Consequently, a firm crackdown on galamsey could alienate a significant portion of voters, particularly in regions where the practice is prevalent.

Kayi emphasised that, from a political perspective, taking a hardline stance against galamsey could be risky.

While the government has pledged to end the practice and protect the environment, enforcing such measures could lead to a loss of support among the electorate.

The broadcaster argued that the President's silence might be a calculated decision to avoid alienating potential voters who depend on galamsey for their survival.

Moreover, Kayi noted that the political landscape in Ghana is highly competitive, and any decision that could potentially reduce a politician's chances of winning an election is often avoided.

This dynamic, he suggested, might explain why Nana Addo, despite his earlier commitments to tackle illegal mining, has been relatively quiet on the issue as the 2024 elections approach.

However, Kayi's analysis does not imply that the President condones galamsey.

Instead, it highlights the complex balancing act that politicians must perform when addressing issues that have both legal and socio-economic implications.