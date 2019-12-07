Ayuba, who until his death, was the Bole District Electoral Officer in the Savannah Region, was returning to Bole after picking electoral materials in Tamale for the December 17 district level elections when the vehicle in which they were travelling in run into a truck on the highway near Kusawgu.

A police officer who was escorting them is in critical condition and said to be responding to treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) with the bodies of Mr Ayuba and the driver deposited at the morgue of the same hospital, according to Graphiconline.