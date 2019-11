According to Accra-based Joy FM, the body of the chief has been dismembered following the fatal crush.

The chief in question is the Abokomanhene of Awutu Awin-taso in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, Nai Akufu.

According to the report, he was crushed to death by a Sprinter Benz Bus, whose driver refused to stop.