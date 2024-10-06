Fetish Priests Association threatens protests and curses over illegal mining

In an interview with Kasapa FM, Kwaku Bonsam disclosed that the association is mobilising traditional priests across the country to protest the rampant devastation of water bodies and forests by galamsey operators.

According to Kwaku Bonsam, the protest will be followed by severe spiritual consequences for those responsible. He warned that within two weeks after the demonstration, those involved in the illegal mining activities will begin experiencing unexplained curses and deaths.

He also called on the government and relevant authorities to take immediate action to halt the destructive mining practices, or face dire spiritual consequences.

Catholic Church joins demos against illegal mining; announces environmental prayer walk

In a related development, the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, in collaboration with the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious Ghana (CMSR-GH), has joined the growing calls to clamp down on galamsey.

In a statement released on October 4, 2024, the Archdiocese will host an Environmental Prayer Walk Against Galamsey. According to the statement, the walk will commence on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 10am at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, and conclude at Christ the King Parish, Cantonment in Accra.

These protests comes as part of the significant move by Ghanaians to pressure the government to act against galamsey.