Filth takes over Kaneshie Market

The market is on the verge of collapse due to improper management of garbage that is gradually taking over the place.

The situation poses serious health risks not only to them but patrons of the market as well.

Some traders also attributed the situation to the inability of the city authorities to provide waste bins at the market.

Consequently, they appealed to the city authorities to help address the situation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA) said he remains determined in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his first term.

He remarked that the government is set to launch a sanitation brigade that will see to the orderliness of keeping the city clean.

"We will intensify our efforts in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa," he said.

But his arduous search to make Accra clean may not come to fruition if Ghanaians are not disciplined towards sanitation to make Accra clean.