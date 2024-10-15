Final Voters' Register to be released in first week of November - EC Chairperson

The release of the Voters' Register is a crucial step in ensuring transparency and preparedness as the nation prepares for its next major election. The early availability of the register will allow political parties, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to review and address any potential discrepancies.

Mrs Mensa reassured attendees at the IPAC meeting that the Electoral Commission is committed to maintaining a free, fair, and credible electoral process. She also encouraged all political parties to collaborate with the EC to ensure that the final register is an accurate reflection of the electorate.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

This announcement follows a series of reforms and updates aimed at improving the electoral process, with the EC expected to address any concerns raised during the voter registration process before the final list is published.