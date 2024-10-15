ADVERTISEMENT
Final Voters' Register to be released in first week of November - EC Chairperson

Andreas Kamasah

In a key development ahead of the upcoming elections, Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has announced that the Final Voters' Register will be available in the first week of November.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss
This announcement was made during today's meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

Recommended articles

The release of the Voters' Register is a crucial step in ensuring transparency and preparedness as the nation prepares for its next major election. The early availability of the register will allow political parties, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to review and address any potential discrepancies.

Mrs Mensa reassured attendees at the IPAC meeting that the Electoral Commission is committed to maintaining a free, fair, and credible electoral process. She also encouraged all political parties to collaborate with the EC to ensure that the final register is an accurate reflection of the electorate.

Key highlights from IPAC meeting with EC, political parties and other stakeholders
This announcement follows a series of reforms and updates aimed at improving the electoral process, with the EC expected to address any concerns raised during the voter registration process before the final list is published.

As the November release date approaches, the focus will now shift to the readiness of electoral stakeholders to ensure smooth preparations for the upcoming elections.

