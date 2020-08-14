The fire, reports stated started in the early hours of Friday, August 14, 2020.

Reports also stated that fire personnel who were called to the scene had a hectic time before eventually bringing the fire under control.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, four fire tenders were dispatched from Amasaman, Kotoku, Nsawam, and Abelemkpe onto the scene to quench the fire and provide security.

EC office burnt

"The Greater Accra Regional Director of Commission, Mr. Kwame Amoah informed the Regional Police Commander DCOP Mr. Afful Boakye Yiadom who was at the scene that the fire will not affect the recent registration and the upcoming December 2020 elections," it added.

The fire has destroyed some ballot boxes and official documents.

The EC is yet to comment on the extent of the damage.