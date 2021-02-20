The facility which is an initiative of the Rebecca Foundation was constructed, furnished and resourced with the support of the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Library Authority and Book Aid International.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo took to her Facebook page to share photos of the beautiful edifice, saying its coming into existence would help improve literacy among residents within its catchment area.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo builds beautiful library for the people of Kumawu

She added that through the “Learning to Read Reading to Learn” initiative her foundation has been able to establish libraries in Wenchi in the Bono Region, Sefwi Debiso in the Western North Region, Moree in the Central Region, Daffiama Bussie Issah in the Upper West Region and Amansaman in the Greater Accra Region.

According to her, the total number of libraries she has built across Ghana will come to eight after the completion of libraries at Bortianor in the Greater Accra Region and Dambai in the Oti Region.

“I am proud to announce that the Rebecca Foundation has commissioned and handed over a newly constructed library in Kumawu to the Sekyere Kumawu District Assembly and the Ghana Library Authority in the Ashanti Region.

“The library was constructed, furnished and resourced by the Rebecca Foundation, with the support of the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Library Authority and Book Aid International.

“Recognising the role of literacy in education, the Rebecca Foundation has so far through the “Learning to Read Reading to Learn” Initiative constructed, furnished resourced and commissioned libraries in Wenchi in the Bono Region, Sefwi Debiso in the Western North Region, Moree in the Central Region, Daffiama Bussie Issah in the Upper West Region and Amansaman in the Greater Accra Region.

“The soon-to-be-completed libraries at Bortianor in the Greater Accra Region and Dambai in the Oti Region will bring the total number of libraries constructed by the Rebecca Foundation, to eight,” Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo captioned photos of the library on Facebook.

