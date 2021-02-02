According to reports, he died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where he was on admission receiving treatment.

He was 85-year-old.

He was appointed National Security Advisor to the Kufuor government in 2001.

He has also been the chairman of the Narcotics Control Board of Ghana.

In 2005, he was Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Joshua Hamidu had been accused in some circles of being implicated in the killing of the Overlord of Dagbon, the late Ya-Na, Yakubu Andani II in March 2002.

The Wuaku Commission which investigated the circumstances leading to the tragedy cleared him of any wrongdoing.