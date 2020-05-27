The accident involved a Toyota Hiace H100 and Tipper Truck vehicles.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nsawam Government morgue, whiles the injured person's some rushed to the same hospital.

The victims in critical condition have been rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Nsawam District Police Commander Superintendent Marian Owusu, said a Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration number GE 4369-11 heading towards Abirem from Accra had a head-on collision with a tipper truck with registration number GT 9928-20 on the opposite direction when it attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle.

She said "We woke up to this bad news today at Anoff near Nsawam. When we came to the accident scene we noticed that people around have taken the victims to the Hospital we Police came to meet three dead bodies here.

"Some Eyewitnesses say the deceased persons were three others say they are six so we are now going to the Hospital to confirm the total number of people who have died and injured."

Watch the video below: