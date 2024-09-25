Free SHS has done great harm to Ghana's education sector - Prof. Oteng Ababio

During an interview at a campaign outreach by university lecturers promoting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 manifesto, Prof. Ababio pointed out that the rise in student numbers has not been accompanied by an expansion in university facilities. This lack of development, he argued, is undermining the quality of education.

“The Free SHS has helped. But it has spelt the doom of the whole educational system,” Prof. Ababio remarked. “The number of students getting into the university has increased tremendously. Lectures have not increased. The lecture halls have not increased. The residential halls have not increased.”

He highlighted the overcrowding in some lecture halls at the University of Ghana, where up to 800 students are now being accommodated. This, he noted, makes it difficult for lecturers to engage effectively with their students. “We are compromising quality for quantity,” he said, emphasising that the increase in student numbers is eroding the quality of teaching and learning.

Prof. Ababio also expressed concern over the unrealistic workloads faced by lecturers, who are struggling to maintain academic standards due to the sheer volume of students. “How many essays can you mark a day? And how many essays can you give to a student?” he questioned, highlighting the difficulties educators face in such conditions.

Pulse Ghana

Despite these challenges, Prof. Ababio welcomed the NDC’s pledge to review the Free SHS policy, as outlined in their manifesto. He expressed optimism that a thorough review would address the current issues in the educational system and lead to improvements in the quality of tertiary education in Ghana.