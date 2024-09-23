GACL warns passengers after smoking luggage detected at Kotoka Airport

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 22, the Airport management said the incident occurred at the Terminal 3 Departure Hall on Sunday, September 22 when a passenger’s luggage was discovered to be emitting smoke at approximately 3:27 p.m.
Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has issued a warning to passengers following the detection of smoking luggage at the Kotoka International Airport.
The luggage was in the baggage wrap area, prompting immediate action from the Operations Room of the Aviation Security Department.
“The security team swiftly isolated the bag, and passengers in the terminal were evacuated as per the Ghana Airports Company Limited’s (GACL) Emergency Operations procedures,” the statement said.
The management also stated the passenger whose luggage nearly caused a fire outbreak at the airport has been handed over to the National Investigations Bureau(NIB).
The GACL further cautioned passengers to avoid travelling with batteries as it contravene with regulations.
“Passengers are advised not to travel with batteries, as this is against International Civil Aviation Regulations. Any detection of batteries or any other prohibited items or substances in luggage, will be confiscated and the passenger handed over to the authorities for processing,” the statement cautioned.
The management assured passengers of their continued commitment to safety and security, emphasising that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent future incidents and ensure a safe travel experience for everyone.