ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GACL warns passengers after smoking luggage detected at Kotoka Airport

Sammy Danso Eghan

Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has issued a warning to passengers following the detection of smoking luggage at the Kotoka International Airport.

Kotoka International Airport
Kotoka International Airport

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 22, the Airport management said the incident occurred at the Terminal 3 Departure Hall on Sunday, September 22 when a passenger’s luggage was discovered to be emitting smoke at approximately 3:27 p.m.

Recommended articles

The luggage was in the baggage wrap area, prompting immediate action from the Operations Room of the Aviation Security Department.

“The security team swiftly isolated the bag, and passengers in the terminal were evacuated as per the Ghana Airports Company Limited’s (GACL) Emergency Operations procedures,” the statement said.

The management also stated the passenger whose luggage nearly caused a fire outbreak at the airport has been handed over to the National Investigations Bureau(NIB).

ADVERTISEMENT

The GACL further cautioned passengers to avoid travelling with batteries as it contravene with regulations.

“Passengers are advised not to travel with batteries, as this is against International Civil Aviation Regulations. Any detection of batteries or any other prohibited items or substances in luggage, will be confiscated and the passenger handed over to the authorities for processing,” the statement cautioned.

The management assured passengers of their continued commitment to safety and security, emphasising that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent future incidents and ensure a safe travel experience for everyone.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana Police

Police deny shooting incident at Kumasi Electoral Commission office

Accra High Court issues injunction on Democracy Hub's planned demonstration

Accra High Court issues injunction on Democracy Hub's planned demonstration

'I'll deal with you' - Wontumi threatens Kofi Boakye, says 'arrest and bring him to me'

'I'll deal with you' - Wontumi threatens Kofi Boakye, says 'arrest and bring him'

Ghanaian students on scholarship

Ghanaian female students in UK engaged in prostitution due to £17m debt — Apaak