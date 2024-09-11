Galamseyer advises government on how to effectively combat illegal mining (video)

He warns that any direct attempts to stop galamsey without addressing these root causes would be futile, as people will continue the practice out of necessity. He called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to make concerted efforts to create jobs for the youth.

Recent calls for the outright ban of galamsey

A group of health professional unions have called on President Akufo-Addo to enforce an immediate and total ban on all forms of small-scale mining.

This appeal follows recent growing concerns about the adverse health impacts associated to mining activities, particularly illegal mining known as ‘galamsey.’

In a joint statement released on Friday, September 7, 20224, a coalition of doctors, nurses, environmental health officers, and other allied health workers has highlighted a worrying increase in respiratory and waterborne diseases within mining communities.

They caution that ongoing mining activities, if left unregulated, pose a significant threat to the health and well-being of Ghanaians, especially those in rural areas.

They point out that toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, commonly used in mining, are contaminating water bodies, endangering both humans and wildlife.

Dissapointment over the govt's fight against galamsey

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphatically stated that Ghana’s military could eradicate the illegal mining menace, known as galamsey, within a week if not for political interference.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, he criticised the political leadership, blaming them for the continued devastation caused by galamsey.

“The Military has leadership and if they’re given that task without the influence of politicians, I can assure you they will finish this within one week,” he said. However, he lamented that political interests hinder the military’s ability to act effectively.