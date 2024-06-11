Ghana Armed Forces warns against 'unlawful' calls for attacks on soldiers

GAF's Public Relations Director, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, emphasized that such calls are unlawful and threaten national security.

The military condemned any incitement of violence against soldiers, urging the public to respect and support security personnel.

This statement was made in the presence of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and other party executives.

Addressing the miners, Ernest Frimpong revealed that all anti-galamsey task forces, including 'Operation Halt' and 'Galamstop,' have been disbanded by the government.

Consequently, he claimed that no soldier has the authority to stop anyone from mining.

Frimpong clarified that if a soldier claims to be on patrol, this is acceptable as police and security patrols help protect miners from robbery.

He, however, suggested that miners could voluntarily offer money for fuel, which he would not oppose.

He strongly advised miners to resist any soldier who tries to shut down their operations.

Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, in a statement issued on Monday, June 10, 2024, said his outfit had taken note of viral videos on social media calling for attacks on soldiers and other security personnel.

He stated that the military strongly wishes to caution the public against such utterances.

He said it is important to note that such calls are not only unlawful but also pose a significant threat to the security and stability of our nation. Therefore, GAF condemns any form of incitement or encouragement of violence against our soldiers.

He also assured everyone that GAF will continue to perform its duties of safeguarding the security of the state and protecting civilians. It is also crucial to understand that personnel of GAF and sister security agencies are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights in the execution of their duties.

The statement added that in situations where a soldier misconducts him/herself, the soldier should be reported to the nearest police station or military barracks for the appropriate disciplinary action to be taken.

It noted that soldiers, like any individuals, have the right to self-defense when faced with threats or attacks that pose a danger to their lives or the lives of others, adding that in situations where soldiers are confronted with immediate threats or acts of violence, they are allowed to use necessary and proportionate force to protect themselves and others. It must be noted that the outcome of such avoidable confrontations may be unpleasant and dire.