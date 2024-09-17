ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana becomes 2nd country in Africa to get a Knowledge and Skills portal

Ghana has become the second country in Africa to get a Knowledge and Skills portal that grants access to over 5 million online library archives, learning resources and tools.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The portal was launched on September 17, 2024, in Accra by the Education and Communications Ministries.

Impomtuo Technologies, a wholly Ghanaian-owned company built the portal with support from Telecommunication giant MTN and funding from the World Bank.

Speaking at the launch, the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful expressed her excitement at the platform that will allow students of all classes of schools to access knowledge everywhere they are.

She indicated that the platform was built and fed with information which is in line with the approved curriculum.

She said only Egypt has a similar platform adding that ours has AI integrated with other features and will be the best in Africa.

Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Adutwum Pulse Ghana

The Minister expressed her optimism that the platform will afford students the opportunity to equip themselves with all the information they need to excel in the digital age.

The inclusion of TVET courses and modules she said is a great addition as it will help build the skills of Technical students.

The platform she Indicated will serve as a marketing platform for Ghanaian publishers who she says will be given the opportunity to upload soft copies of their work to be sold at a fee.

On his part, Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum indicated that there is transformations going on in the Education sector.

He could not fathom why politicians will mount podiums to say Ghana’s education system is deteriorating considering the change being experienced in the sector.

The Knowledge and Skills portal can be accessed at www.gksb.gov.gh.

