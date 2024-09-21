ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana Police Service condemns Democracy Hub demonstrators for obstruct road users

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has expressed concerns about Democracy Hub demonstrators’ attempts to obstruct road users and commuters, urging them to refrain from actions deemed uncivil and unpatriotic.

In a statement, the Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring that the public can conduct their daily activities without disruption. They have deployed additional officers throughout the city to manage traffic and uphold security, law, and order during this period.

As part of a Police Special Operation from 21 to 24 September 2024, roadblocks and diversions have been implemented on key routes in the national capital. This initiative is expected to result in significant traffic congestion, with a heavy police presence to maintain public safety.

The Accra High Court recently issued an injunction against Democracy Hub’s planned three-day demonstration, originally set for 21 to 23 September at Revolutionary Square, opposite Jubilee House. This court order, granted on 18 September 2024, arose from police concerns regarding the chosen location. Under Article 21 (1) (d) of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), the injunction prohibits the group from protesting between 6:00 am and 11:59 pm on the scheduled days.

Democracy Hub had intended to address critical national issues such as socio-economic injustice, unemployment, rising poverty, state capture, nepotism, corruption, and the need for judicial independence. Their demands include the resignation of Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, along with other ministers and heads of state agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency, due to their perceived failure to combat illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

Despite the court’s ruling, Democracy Hub protesters defied the order and took to the streets, blocking road users and commuters.

The three-day demonstration is scheduled to continue from 21 to 23 September 2024.

