Ghana records 34,000 new HIV infections in the third quarter of 2024

“Between January and the third quarter alone, we identified 34,000 positive cases through our testing efforts,” he stated.

Dr. Ayisi shared these figures during the Ghana AIDS Commission's 2024 World AIDS Day launch, which included a solemn candlelight procession in remembrance of those who have died from AIDS.

Observed annually on 1 December, World AIDS Day is a crucial reminder for countries to recommit to preventing new HIV infections and providing essential services to all people living with HIV worldwide. The theme for the 2024 World AIDS Day is “Take the Rights Path.”

Dr Ayisi expressed concern over the high number of HIV infections recorded in the first three quarters of 2024, describing it as a significant obstacle to Ghana’s goal of eliminating the epidemic by 2030.

He urged sexually active individuals to safeguard their health by using condoms consistently and correctly to protect against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

“The safest way to protect each other is to be faithful to your partner. Reduce new infections by practising responsible behaviour or abstaining from sexual activities.”

The Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr Atuahene Kyeremeh, reaffirmed the commission's commitment to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to achieve the shared goal of ending HIV by 2030. He encouraged the public to take advantage of free treatment options that effectively suppress the virus and highlighted the importance of screening and treating affected individuals.

One of the key events planned for World AIDS Day is a grand durbar in Accra on 2 December 2024, according to the Ghana AIDS Commission. Representatives from the Ministry of Health, UNAIDS, the Ghana Health Service, and the National Association of Persons Living with HIV (NAP+) are expected to participate, along with other key partners.