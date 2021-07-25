Ghana will resume COVID-19 vaccinations soon - Akufo-Addo

Speaking at a meeting with the outgoing Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana had procured some vaccines that will facilitate the government’s vaccination programme.

“The shortage of vaccines has been a problem for countries like ours, but hopefully we will see light at the end of the tunnel very soon. We will start the process of vaccinating or revaccinating our population.”

The president’s assurance comes weeks after he stated that the country is facing challenges with its vaccination programme due to the difficulty in getting access to COVID-19 vaccines.

He explained that the global politics on manufacturing, procurement and distribution is making the situation even more difficult.

The president disclosed that the government had put together a team, led by former Environment, Science and Technology Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, to work out modalities that will see to the production of vaccines in Ghana.

“We have obvious difficulties as far as the vaccination programme is concerned. Unfortunately, we are the victims of this worldwide shortage of vaccines that poor and less advantaged nations are experiencing by not having access to the vaccines.”

Meanwhile, the positive cases of the coronavirus has increased sharply in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Medical Association says the development will shut the country’s health system because the facilities available in the country will not be able to accommodate the rising cases should the trend continue.

In an interview with Citi FM, the General Secretary of the Association, Dr. Justice Yankson, said Ghana’s best bet is to strictly comply with the COVID-19 preventive protocols especially as very few people have been vaccinated.