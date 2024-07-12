ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaian soldier jailed for assaulting his wife

Kojo Emmanuel

A 38-year-old Ghanaian soldier has been sentenced to eighteen months in prison for physically assaulting his wife, highlighting the ongoing battle against domestic violence.

Soldier
Soldier

The soldier was found guilty of brutally attacking his wife during a domestic altercation at their home over a message

Recommended articles

It all began when Richmond Kweku Lutterodt's wife informed him that one Francis Atasi had come to the house urging him (Lutterodt) to expedite the processes of his recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that the assault occurred after a heated argument escalated into violence.

The accused faced a charge of engaging in domestic violence and physical abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused also pleaded not guilty before the Court housed at the Police headquarters.

Prison
Prison Google

However, after the trial, the Court presided over by Dora Inkumsah Eshun, found him guilty and convicted him accordingly.

The Court ordered Lutterodt to pay a fine of GH¢5,400, and in default, he would serve six months imprisonment.

Additionally, he was ordered by the court to pay the medical bills of the victim, which amounted to GH¢6,464, as per the receipts provided in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court also ordered Lutterodt to compensate the victim with GH¢6,000.

The victim, who suffered multiple injuries, was hospitalised and is now recovering.

In her testimony, she recounted the harrowing details of the attack, describing the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her.

The prosecution stated that the complainant and Lutterodt were married and had lived together for six years without a child.

The prosecution claimed Lutterodt is fond of beating the complainant without any provocation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2021, the complainant alleged that one Francis Atasi came to inform her that Lutterodt had promised to recruit him into the Ghana Army and that the process was delayed, so she should relay the information to him.

The prosecution said when the complainant delivered the message, Lutterodt took offence and beat her up mercilessly.

The accused person the prosecution added further dumped the complainant's belongings into a kiosk in the middle of the house.

Domestic violence remains a pressing issue in Ghana, with numerous cases reported each year.

According to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, there has been a significant increase in reported cases, prompting calls for more robust legal frameworks and comprehensive support systems for victims.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES makes changes to BECE, candidates to write 5 subjects instead of 9

Govt has paid GH55.8 million out of its debt for the 2024 BECE – WAEC

Maame Tiwaa and Adam Bonaa

Call to Adam Bonaa's wife was caution against being an 'innocent victim' — COP Tiwaa

Kwame Nkrumah

Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy projects that continue to serve Ghana 52 years after his death

Bagbin orders investigation into video of immigration officers assaulting woman

Bagbin orders investigation into video of immigration officers assaulting woman