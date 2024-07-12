Ghanaian soldier jailed for assaulting his wife

It all began when Richmond Kweku Lutterodt's wife informed him that one Francis Atasi had come to the house urging him (Lutterodt) to expedite the processes of his recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that the assault occurred after a heated argument escalated into violence.

The accused faced a charge of engaging in domestic violence and physical abuse.

The accused also pleaded not guilty before the Court housed at the Police headquarters.

However, after the trial, the Court presided over by Dora Inkumsah Eshun, found him guilty and convicted him accordingly.

The Court ordered Lutterodt to pay a fine of GH¢5,400, and in default, he would serve six months imprisonment.

Additionally, he was ordered by the court to pay the medical bills of the victim, which amounted to GH¢6,464, as per the receipts provided in court.

The Court also ordered Lutterodt to compensate the victim with GH¢6,000.

The victim, who suffered multiple injuries, was hospitalised and is now recovering.

In her testimony, she recounted the harrowing details of the attack, describing the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her.

The prosecution stated that the complainant and Lutterodt were married and had lived together for six years without a child.

The prosecution claimed Lutterodt is fond of beating the complainant without any provocation.

In September 2021, the complainant alleged that one Francis Atasi came to inform her that Lutterodt had promised to recruit him into the Ghana Army and that the process was delayed, so she should relay the information to him.

The prosecution said when the complainant delivered the message, Lutterodt took offence and beat her up mercilessly.

The accused person the prosecution added further dumped the complainant's belongings into a kiosk in the middle of the house.

Domestic violence remains a pressing issue in Ghana, with numerous cases reported each year.