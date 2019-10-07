The Vice President was born on this day, 7th October, to Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia was a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana until his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2008, standing alongside presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

He also ran as the NPP vice-presidential candidate in the 2012 general elections and was the lead witness for the petitioners in the 2012/2013 Presidential Election Petition which challenged the declaration of John Mahama as the winner of the election.

Dr Bawumia was re-nominated as the Vice-Presidential Candidate to Nana Akufo-Addo for the 2016 general elections and became Vice President when Akufo-Addo won the elections.

The well wishes was started by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

