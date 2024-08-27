GLC orders NDC parliamentary candidate to prove he's a lawyer or face consequences

The directive issued on August 15, 2024, was signed by Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng, who is the Secretary of the General Legal Council and acting on behalf of the Chief Justice, the Council's Chairperson.

In the letter, the General Legal Council addresses a complaint alleging that Armah has been presenting himself as a lawyer despite lacking the necessary legal qualifications.

Additionally, the letter cautions that if the lawyer fails to adhere to the directive, the case will be escalated to the Office of the Attorney-General for possible prosecution under Section 9(2) of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32).

A letter from the GLC to the NDC parliamentary candidate reads "A complaint received by the General Legal Council indicated that you publicly hold yourself as a lawyer even though you are allegedly not qualified within the jurisdiction to do so.

"I have been directed by the Honourable Lady Chief Justice and Chairperson of the General Legal Council to request you to submit your Enrolment certificate for verification failing which you will be referred to the Office of the Attorney-General for prosecution pursuant to Section 9(2) of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32).

"Please take note for your strict compliance."